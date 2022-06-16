Sierra View announces new service line & introduces new home-grown physician

Sierra View Medical Center’s (SVMC) new Sierra View Surgical Clinic is officially seeing patients at the new Sierra View Surgical Clinic, specializing in Colorectal Surgery. With this new service line, the most effective and least invasive surgery that is often out of reach for the Porterville population and nearby communities will now be provided.

Christina Kwock, MD, who grew up locally, is excited to be able to provide needed procedures and treatments and is dedicated to offering the highest level of care to patients in the southeastern region of our south valley. In alignment with Sierra View, her goal is to minimize the need to transfer patients to tertiary care centers.

“Having been born and raised in the Central Valley, it was always my intention to return after completing my education,” Dr. Kwock said “I benefited greatly from the support and encouragement of my family and community, including the Smittcamp Family Honors College at CSU, Fresno. From this, I felt compelled to give back. It has been so rewarding to take care of patients who also love their community and appreciate the same values in their providers.”

The clinic is located in close proximity to SVMC’s main hospital and Emergency Department, at 500 West Putnam Street where pre and post examinations are performed. Surgical treatments that are done at the main hospital of SVMC now include minimally invasive hemorrhoid surgery, specifically transanal hemorrhoidal dearterialization, which is not yet widely available in the area, to laparoscopic and robotic-assisted colon resections.

Dr. Kwock has been with the hospital for a few months now performing surgeries, before the clinic was open and shares a little about SVMC’s Surgical Services Department: “I have seen compassion demonstrated by everyone in the surgical department; not only physicians, but members of environmental services, surgical technicians, RNs and CRNAs who spend late nights and weekends in the OR without hesitation,” Dr. Kwock says. “When they are called upon, they quickly assemble and provide quality care no matter the time of day. It has been a privilege to become part of this team and I look forward to caring for many more patients together.”

Sierra View Medical Center is thrilled to introduce Dr. Kwock to the community and is excited to offer this service line to residents in the area. To learn more about Sierra View Surgical Clinic and Dr. Kwock, visit sierra-view.com/surgicalclinic.