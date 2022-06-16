Reader: Hanford Mayor should look into park maintenance

Dear Mayor Morrow,

I would like to ask for a favor if you could possibly look into the decline in our parks maintenance. It upset me and my family to see the current condition of Hidden Valley Park.

I am well aware that there are short staffing issues with the Parks Department. I spoke with a gentleman named Willie from Parks Division, he mentioned that the Community Services Director spent majority of the Parks’ maintenance and operation budget towards last winter’s Winter Wonderland, and that is why they can’t open the positions to hire staff.

If this was the case, I would like to know what the City’s plan to do with additional acreage recently obtained such as the Soccer Complex and the future 40 acre Heroes Park if the City doesn’t even have staff to maintain the existing Parks acreage we already have.

I would like to encourage you and the rest of our City Council to really look into the Parks Maintenance and Operation because our Parks, Street Medians Landscape, and Downtown trees are looking really bad. It is very upsetting to see our park areas neglected.

Please see attached photos of the current conditions at Hidden Valley Park, dead grass, broken sprinklers, trip hazards, and graffiti.

I really hope that you and our council can make an impact in our community.

Respectfully,

Brian Altoveroz – Hanford Resident