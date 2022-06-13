Tulare County Vietnam War Memorial Restored and Unveiled in Honor Of Flag Day

AMVETS and Tulare Chamber of Commerce partner to unveil the newly restored Tulare County Vietnam War Memorial

TULARE, Calif. – In honor of Flag Day, AMVETS Post 56, the Tulare Chamber of Commerce, NAS Lemoore, and numerous partners teamed to restore the Tulare County Vietnam War Memorial Airplane and Memorial Flagpoles in Tulare. The newly restored Memorial and Flagpoles will be unveiled at a Flag Day Celebration at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14.

Representatives and Naval Officers from Naval Air Station Lemoore will be recognized and honored for their work to physically restore the Vietnam War Memorial which honors the 77 United States Armed Forces veterans from Tulare County who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

Local representatives will commemorate the Vietnam War Memorial restoration nearly 30 years after its original unveiling including the raising of the flag by AMVETS Post 56 Honor Guard and a rededication by Tulare City Mayor, Dennis Mederos.

The Tulare County Vietnam War Memorial was first dedicated in 1994 and has been stationed at Mefford Field in Tulare for 28 years. The Memorial itself is a 1964 F-4C Phantom II fighter-bomber which was utilized by the United States Air Force until it was grounded and used as a trainer airframe until 1986.

The Flag Day Celebration will be held at 5791 Tex Drive in Tulare (adjacent to the Tulare Airport) at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14. The Celebration is open to the public and all are invited to attend. For more information, call the Tulare Chamber of Commerce at 559-686-1547.