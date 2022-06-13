Tulare County Library Summer Reading Challenge

Tulare County Library’s Summer Reading Challenge begins Tuesday, June 14 through Saturday, July 23, 2022. Over six weeks all 17 Library Branches host events that feature performers, storytimes, films, games, art, STEM, and enriching activities for all ages. Come to the Library for these fun and free activities for children, teens, and adults, or participate virtually, and take part in the most important element of the program – READING!

Why is Summer Reading Important?

Studies show that children who read over the summer suffer less learning loss and return to school a step ahead. Other studies indicate that children and teens who read for pleasure are more successful in later life. Adults that read also maintain healthy minds and can develop skills through reading.

Children who do not read or lack access to reading over the summer experience a lapse academically and start the new school up to a year behind their peers. The loss cumulates, so much that they may lose reading skills each year and fall years behind their fellow students. Tulare County Library provides Summer Reading Challenge and access to books and other materials to encourage lifelong reading and learning by making reading an enjoyable experience.

Summer Reading Challenge

Tracking your summer reading is easy: participate virtually on our Beanstack app or tularecountylibrary.beanstack.org, or with a paper log, which can be picked up at any Branch Library location. During the six week challenge, readers choose the books they want to read. Library staff members are always available to help with selections. Kids track reading in 20-minute blocks, and teens and adults track in 100- minute blocks. Reach 500 minutes for a prize. Complete the challenge by reading 1,000 minutes and be entered to win prize drawings for gift baskets, gift cards, a Nintendo Switch lite, and more. The goal is to read daily and enjoy your reading, in addition, earn prizes!

At the Tulare County Library, let our librarians, staff, and Summer Reading help you meet the challenge to read. To learn more about the Summer Reading Program at all Tulare County Branch Libraries, call (559) 713-2700, stop by any of the Branches, or go online to the Library’s website. The Tulare County Library serves all the citizens of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, five book machines, an adult literacy center, and online resources at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Follow the Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or Twitter twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.