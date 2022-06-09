The Visalia Fox Theatre is excited to announce that “Fast Times – 80’s Concert Experience” will be performing on Saturday, August 27th!

Fast Times – 80’s Concert Experience has been performing for over 15 years; including being regulars once a week at the famous, “Whiskey-A-Go Go” on Hollywood Blvd.. The band includes Spicoli, the infamous character from Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Slash from Guns N’ Roses, the most recognizable guitarist of all times, Nikki Sixx, iconic Bassist of Motley Crue, and Devo, sporting the iconic “red hat.”

Iconic songs will be performed, as “Fast Times” rocks out to the songs of AC/DC, Journey, Van Halen, Madonna, Bon Jovi, Metallica, The Cure, and many more. ”Fast Times” will also have an opening act, “Dirty Deeds.” With all this 80’s goodness, we encourage guests to dress up like their favorite 80’s artists to make the night even more “groovy”.

Tickets will be on sale this Friday, June 10th at 10am!! Tickets may be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org/events/, by calling 559-625-1369 or stop by our box office at 308 W. Main Street, Monday – Friday 10am – 4pm.