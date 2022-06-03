West Hills College Lemoore Named 2022 Best College/University by Fresno Bee’s Best of Central California People’s Choice

West Hills College Lemoore has been awarded Best College/University by the Fresno Bee’s Best of Central California People’s Choice sponsored by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

According to the Best of Central California team, this year’s contest had an increase in participation with 4,523 businesses hoping to win gold, silver, or bronze in 291 categories, and received 181,607 votes from 53,887 unique voters. With this much competition, winning Best of Central California is truly an accomplishment.

“We are humbled and grateful to everybody who took the time to vote for West Hills College Lemoore as Best College/University in the Central Valley,” said James Preston, West Hills College Lemoore President. “Our college team is made up of truly amazing people who care deeply about the success of our students, and I am blessed to work alongside such an awesome team.”

WHCL is currently enrolling for the 2022-2023 academic year where students can register for summer, fall, and spring classes at the same time.

“Despite the challenges in our world the past two years, we are determined to continue our relentless pursuit of student success by providing a high-quality educational experience at a low cost,” said Preston. “ We hope you will consider joining us in the fall semester so that our Golden Eagle family can help you and your family reach your college and career goals!”

Read more about what Best of Central California has to say about WHCL here