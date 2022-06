Tulare Council Member Sigala Announces Broad Coalition of Endorsements List for AD 33 Race

Tulare Council Member Jose Sigala released a broad coalition of endorsement for his Assembly District 33 campaign.

“I am proud to share with the voters of Assembly District 33 the broad coalition of supporters that I have put together to represent the residents of the district in Sacramento”, Sigala stated.

Sigala has worked very hard to amass a broad coalition of supporters that include teachers, farm workers, local elected officials, small business leaders, community activists and organizations representing working men and women.

“I am a candidate who has a record of delivering for my council district and the city of Tulare. I want to take that experience and Deliver for the residents of AD 33”’ concluded Sigala.

Sigala for Assembly 2022 Endorsements

Statewide Elected Officials

Ricardo Lara, California State Insurance Commissioner

Antonio Vazquez, Member, Board of Equalization, 3rd District

Betty Yee, California State Controller

California State Legislature

California Latino Legislative Caucus

State Senators

Maria Elena Durazo, State Senator, Chair Latino Caucus

Lena Gonzalez, State Senator

Ben Hueso, State Senator

Assembly Members

Anthony Rendon, Speaker, California State Assembly

Robert Rivas, Assembly Member, Vice Chair Latino Caucus

Joaquin Arambula, Assembly Member

Eduardo Garcia, Assembly Member

Jose Medina, Assembly Member

Sharon Quirk-Silva, Assembly Member

Rudy Salas, Assembly Member

Miguel Santiago, Assembly Member

Lorena Gonzalez, Former State Assembly Member

Richard Polanco, Former State Senate Majority Leader

Local Elected Officials

Ramona Caudillo, Mayor, City of Lindsay

Greg Collins, Council Member, City of Visalia

Hipolito Angel Cerros, Vice Mayor, City of Lindsay

Mary Gonzales-Gomez, Board Member, Kings County Board of Education

Greg Gomez, Council Member, City of Farmersville

Virginia Gurrola, Former Mayor, City of Porterville

Pat Hillman, Board Member, Tulare County Board of Education

Mike Jamaica, Board Vice President, Tulare Healthcare District

Rey Leon, Mayor, City of Huron

Jose Martinez, Council Member, City of Woodlake

Rachel Nerio-Guerrero, Council Member, City of Dinuba

Patricia Nolen, Mayor, City of Corcoran

Ken Nunes, Board Vice President, College of the Sequoias

Greg Ojeda, Council Member, City of Corcoran

Sid Palmerin, Council Member, City of Corcoran

Alvaro Preciado, Mayor, City of Avenal

Ambar Rodriguez, Board Member, Kaweah Delta Hospital

Megan Casebeer Soleno, Board Member, Visalia Unified School District

Esmeralda Soria, Council Member, City of Fresno

Lawana Tate, Council Member, City of Porterville

Dr. Lucia Vazquez, Former Board Member, Visalia Unified School District

Veronica Vasquez, Mayor Pro- Tem, City of Delano

Randy Villegas, Board Member, Visalia Unified School District

Local Community Leaders

Drew Phelps, 2020 Assembly Candidate

Al Aguilar, Tulare Community Leader

Mark Araiza, Visalia Community Leader

Adriana Becerra, Tulare County Central Committee Member

Sherry Chavarria, President, Dinuba Democratic Club

Roberto De La Rosa, Porterville Community Leader

Jorge Diaz, Tulare Community Leader

Raul Gomez, Corcoran Community Leader

Susanne Gundy, Tulare County Democratic Central Committee

Alex Gutierrez, Tulare County Democratic Central Committee

Courtney Hawkins, Hanford Community Leader

Cathy Jorgensen, Chair, Kings County Democratic Central Committee

Mike Lane, Tulare Business Leader

Lupe Mendoza, Tulare Community Leader

Lionel Pires, Tulare Business Leader

Becky Quintana, Tulare County Democratic Central Committee

Susan Rowe, Vice Chair, Democratic Rural Caucus

Ed Steck, Tulare County Democratic Central Committee

Josh Sulier, Tulare County Democratic Central Committee

Oralia Vallejo, Kings County Community Leader

Labor Leaders/Organizations

Dolores Huerta, Civil Rights and Labor Leader

Imelda Ceja, Kern County Labor Leader

Dan Nuncio, Northern California Carpenters

Adam Ochoa, Teamsters Visalia

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1027

AFSCME California People Committee

Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers & Grain Millers Union Local 85

California State Association of Letter Carriers

California Teachers Association

California Federation of Labor

California School Employees Association

Communications Workers of America Local 9423

Fresno-Madera-Tulare Kings Building Trades Council

Fresno-Madera-Tulare Kings Central Labor Council

Fresno Laborers Local 294

International Union of Operating Engineers, Local No. 3

International Union of Painters & Allied Trades (IUPAT) Local 294

Iron Workers Local 155

National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 231

National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 866

Northern California Carpenters Union

Service Employees International Union, California State Council

SEIU Local 521

SEIU Local 1000

SEIU Local 2015

SEIU – United Healthcare Workers

Teamsters Joint Council 7

UDW/AFSCME Local 3930

United Association of Plumbers, Pipe and Refrigeration Fitters, UA Local 246

United Farm Workers

Local Democratic Clubs/Organization

California Democratic Party

Fresno County Democratic Central Committee

Fresno County Democratic Women’s Club

Kings County Democratic Central Committee

Tulare County Democratic Party Central Committee

Tulare Democratic Club

Visalia Democratic Club

Community Water Center Action Fund

Dolores Huerta Foundation Action Fund

Planned Parenthood Advocate Mar Mont

* partial list