Sierra View Medical Center’s Wound Healing Center Receives Two Nationally Recognized Awards

Recognized by Healogics®, the nation’s leading and largest wound care management company, Sierra View Medical Center’s (SVMC) Wound Healing Center recently received not only one, but two nationally recognized awards: The 2021 Center of Excellence Award and the 2021 Center of Distinction Award.

“I’m extremely proud of our outstanding wound care team,” says Donna Hefner, SVMC President and CEO. “Since opening, they have consistently set high standards and I’m continually in awe of how much they improve a patient’s quality of life by successfully treating wounds that impact a person’s wellbeing. With earning both of these awards, it showcases the remarkable work done at a national level.”

Center of Excellence Award

The Robert A. Warriner III, Clinical Excellence Award was given to the SVMC Wound Healing Center for scoring within the Top 10 Percent of Healogics® Wound Care Centers® for Comprehensive Healing Rate weighted by wound mix. This award is named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics®.

Center of Distinction Award

Center of Distinction awards are given to centers that achieve or exceed outstanding clinical and operational results. The Wound Healing Center has achieved patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent; a healing rate of at least 92 percent in less than 28 median days to heal, along with several other quality standards. Only 278 achieve this honor out of 555 eligible centers.

“To be recognized at this level shows the commitment and care the Wound Center has for its patients and community,” says Allen Contreras, SVMC Healogics Program Director. “Our team continues to meet the highest level of clinical outcomes and working with this team has given me a great amount of pride and admiration. Our Clinical Manager, Marisol Velazquez and Medical Director, Dr. Russel Dounies has been instrumental in this achievement. This is truly a remarkable team. From the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Tech to the RNs, CNAs, LVNs, Front Office Coordinator each one plays a huge role in our success.”

The Sierra View Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics® network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. To learn more about the local Wound Healing Center, visit sierra-view.com/woundhealing.