North Fork Summer Artisan Celebration June 11!

No one needs an excuse to drive through the foothills to Three Rivers but next week you will have even more reason to go!

Two events for the discerning shopper or those looking for hidden treasures are happening Saturday, June 11.

First is the Three Rivers Historical Museum Yard Sale, from 8am to 2pm. The museum is located at 42668 Sierra Drive. There will be 20 vendors and local food.

Next is the North Fork 2nd Annual Summer Celebration from 9am-5pm at the Sequoia RV Ranch. There will be 23 vendor booths from local artisans from Three Rivers offering handcrafted goods and one of a kind pieces.

The Sequoia RV Ranch is located at 43490 North Fork Dr.

Vendor Booths will include wheel thrown stoneware pottery, artisan lamps, macramé, textile goods, unique handcrafted jewelry, scented soaps and candles, paintings, plants, honey from the Bee Hives of one of our locals, and much more.

And if you get hungry, the craft fair will also be having a food booth from Javi’s Taco Shack from his store on So. Mooney in Visalia.

For more information about the yard sale please call (559) 799-1473 or (559) 798-4684

Watch for the signs for the Sequoia RV Ranch starting along Highway 198 once you have entered Three Rivers. For information about the Three Rivers artisan event at Sequoia RV Ranch or directions please call Joyce at (559) 769-5742.