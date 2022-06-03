Little Reading Club / Pequeño Club de Lectura

Tulare County Library’s Read to Succeed Literacy hosts Pequeño Club de Lectura, a bilingual book club and storytime for families with children ages five and under, from June through September, 2022. Based on our popular Early Learning with Families program that teaches skills for parents to prepare their children to enter school and learn to read.

Sign up to receive a pick up bag that includes a storytime book of the month, craft, and literacy instructions for parents and guardians. Then join our bilingual storytime online posted on Literacy Facebook page every 4th Friday starting June into September.

Pequeño Club de Lectura starts with the book “Can You Find a Chicken in the City”. It is easy to sign up, just call 559-713-2745 or email Margarita Lozano at [email protected] to schedule your first pick up at your local Tulare County Library Branch or the Literacy Center in Visalia.

Follow us at www.facebook.com/TulareCountyLiteracy for more information.

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, five book machines, an adult literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Follow the Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary or local branch page, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or Twitter twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.