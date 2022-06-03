Assemblymember Salas Cuts Ribbon for New Kings County Sheriff’s HQ

Today, Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) joined Kings County Sheriff David Robinson for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Kings County Sherriff’s Headquarters in Hanford. This new facility is the latest in a years-long effort by Salas to improve public safety infrastructure in Kings County, including crucial efforts in Lemoore, Avenal, and Corcoran that have resulted in over $15 million in state funding coming to Kings County for public safety over the last 10 years.

“Working with Sheriff Robinson and the Kings County Board of Supervisors, we brought this innovative, state of-the-art facility that will improve public safety and community relations right here in Kings County,” said Assemblymember Salas. “The headquarters approaches public safety and community engagement in a collaborative, dynamic new way. The facility provides a shared community space that will serve as a heating

and cooling center for Valley families as well as provide showers & lockers to help with the homelessness problem. This is truly a breakthrough that will help meet Kings County’s needs for decades into the future.”

The new headquarters includes a large community room which is open to the public and available for use by members of the community and other law enforcement partners. The facility also includes an area which will double as a heating and cooling center for the community.

“I am very excited for this new Sheriff’s Headquarters here in Hanford,” said Sheriff David Robinson. “It will allow us to better protect and serve our community in a more central location. Assemblymember Salas is our lead advocate in Sacramento and I can’t thank him enough for this project and all the other things he does to keep Kings County moving forward.”

In its 125 years, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office has only resided in two permanent locations, the original jail – ‘The Bastille’ – and its location on Lacey Boulevard where it has been since 1964. The new headquarters in Hanford marks a significant improvement for public safety and the Kings County community. In 2015, Salas secured $5 million total for a new police station in Corcoran, a new police dispatch station in Lemoore, and new police facilities in Avenal. In 2018, Salas brought $7 million for the new sheriff’s headquarters as well as $1.7 million for a new police facility in Corcoran. Assemblymember Salas also secured $2 million in 2021 to complete a new emergency response center in Lemoore.