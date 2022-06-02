Reader: “End the sale to civilians of these type of guns”

Gun violence in America. What the heck is going on. We all have heard the cries for action following school, workplace, recreational sites and shopping area mass shootings over the past decade. No action has occurred that would slow the killings down. Calls for background checks seem to be the best we might be able to get passed through the Senate. And that is not certain, as the Senate has refused to even vote on measures like that. But, the more effective start would be to outlaw assault type rifles and high-capacity ammo magazines, which are the weapon of choice for killers looking commit a mass shooting. To extreme you might say. Too many AR-15s out there already. But why not. End the sale to civilians of these type guns. Offer a plan to allow owners to turn in those guns. It could be money, gas card or something to give lawful, responsible, caring citizens an opportunity to turn in these guns. Those that don’t, would be in possession of an illegal weapon and in jeopardy being charged with a gun crime, as well as losing the gun. This should be the start of the responsibly of ending the stigma our country has as the overwhelming world leader in mass shootings. Mental health is a problem, but outlawing assault rifles and high-capacity ammo magazines should be the first step. But not the last.

