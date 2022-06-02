Fresno-Yosemite International ready to welcome summer travelers

Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) anticipates a busy summer travel season beginning late May and beyond Labor Day weekend. Fully recovered to pre-pandemic passenger levels, FAT is forecasting record passenger volume during the summer travel period. Travelers are encouraged to arrive early and to check with their airline for any requirements to ensure seamless travels. With flights anticipated near or at capacity, fewer options may be available to accommodate rebooking if flights are missed.

FAT is ready for summer travel with more flights and the addition of new parking to serve travelers. As always, airport facilities will be clean and comfortable, and friendly staff will be on hand to welcome arriving passengers as well as friends and family who have come to welcome them to Fresno.

More Flights, More Choices

With more flights and more choices this summer, the airport will keep travelers well connected to the people and places they love. Expanded destinations and schedules for travelers flying FAT now and through the summer include:

New aha! twice weekly service to Reno-Lake Tahoe.

United Airlines resuming daily service between Fresno and Chicago operated with a mainline aircraft starting June 3.

Aeromexico increasing seat capacity to Guadalajara by operating daily flights from six days a week beginning June 14 – August 31, and twice daily service on Tuesdays through August 31.

Southwest adding a fourth Las Vegas flight to their July 5 – September 5 schedule operating Sunday – Friday.

United Airlines increasing seat capacity to the Denver market by operating three daily flights from two and transitioning to a mainline aircraft on two of their three flights.

American Airlines increasing daily Dallas Fort Worth service to four flights from three.

More Parking

New parking options are now available at FAT with the opening of the airport’s four-level garage. Conveniently located across from terminal entrances and baggage claim, the new garage will make it easier to park and fly. The new garage features more than 900 parking spaces, ADA accessible stalls, Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations, Pay-on-Foot kiosks and is equipped with innovative Park Assist Technology.

Health & Safety

Our airport staff continue round-the-clock cleaning using high-grade disinfectants produced in-house to ensure your peace of mind as you travel through FAT. To learn more about continued airport and airline safety measures, visit “Moving You Forward”.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that people wear face masks in indoor areas of public transportation and transportation hubs. CDC provides health recommendations for domestic travel during COVID-19 and for international travel on its website at: CDC.gov

Please check with your airline and destination for any mask requirements.

TSA Security Screening

Pack smart; start with empty bags. By packing for travel with empty bags, passengers are less likely to bring prohibited items through a TSA checkpoint. Check for prohibited items by using the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov.

TSA is allowing one liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice. Learn more about the TSA “Stay Healthy, Stay Secure” campaign.

Amenities at FAT

To celebrate the Centennial of aviation in Fresno, the Arts Lounge areas at FAT feature an exhibition of archival materials including maps, aerial photography, original photographs, advertisements, and architectural drawings to tell the history of flying in Fresno.

A Free Cell Phone Waiting Area is conveniently located near the terminal to accommodate friends and family who are picking up arriving passengers. Look for the blue signs to the lot entrance. Drivers must stay with their vehicles.