Vote to Re-elect District Attorney Keith Fagundes

District Attorney Keith Fagundes is committed to the pursuit of truth and justice. He is an outstanding Advocate for the People of Kings County. He is committed to holding the guilty accountable, protecting the innocent and preserving the dignity of victims and their families. He truly ensures the District Attorney’s Office maintains the highest ethical standards. These are not just slogans – it is who he is and what he does on a daily basis for the People of Kings County. I KNOW! I am the most senior Deputy District Attorney in the Kings County District Attorney’s Office. I have been practicing law 34 years serving in the capacity of a career Prosecutor during the past 31 years and the last almost four years working directly for District Attorney Keith Fagundes and his management team. District Attorney Fagundes’ leadership team has approximately 90 years of combined legal experience. They are passionate, highly experienced and representing the residents of Kings County in a highly efficient, effective and competent manner. They truly provide the very best in leadership and legal representation for the People in the administration of Justice. My career has been committed to serving as an Advocate for the People for over three decades. I see, hear and know what is happening within the District Attorney’s Office and interact daily with District Attorney Keith Fagundes, his management team and other Deputy District Attorneys. Morale within the office and among prosecutors is very high. I review, process and handle more than 6,000 criminal matters each year. There is no one more highly qualified for this constitutionally elected position to represent the People of Kings County than Keith Fagundes. District Attorney Keith Fagundes is a lifelong Kings County resident who has family roots deeply planted in this County. He cares deeply about the safety of all residents and has done an outstanding job during his first eight years as the top Advocate for the People. VOTE to RE-ELECT Keith Fagundes to the Office of District Attorney of Kings County in the best interests of all.
5 thoughts on “Vote to Re-elect District Attorney Keith Fagundes”
Now you’ve done it. The Hack Job Squad is going to come after you on the page for daring to have an opinion they don’t like. Just wait and see. But you’re exactly right and good for you for speaking out.
How can this man not address the lawsuits which Fagundes is the center of? Oh Fagundes allows him to work remotely from Southern California. He knows nothing about the background of Fagundes within kings County. But this solicited opinion sure does sound great! Let’s all vote for Fagundes and keep corruption and immorality going strong in Kings County! Sounds like a great idea!
This person DOES NOT WORK DIRECTLY with Keith Fagundes. He works for Kings County alright but remotely from his residence in Southern California. He fails to say that part. His opinion article is all lies and full of deception. I’m sure Fagundes asked him to write this opinion piece because nobody in his office in Hanford has the same opinion! What a joke of an article!
There is nobody I believe in less than Keith Fagundes.
Mark Bradfords Comment is true. This individual is collecting a paycheck from the county, but he’s been working remotely from his home in Southern California since well before COVID. He claims to have daily interaction with the DA, but he is truly isolated and out of touch with what is actually occurring within the office. When Sarah wins, I’m sure that working arrangement will change. So obviously it would benefit him to support the incumbent.