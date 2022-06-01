Senate Candidate Nicole Parra is Coming to Your Town

Community leaders and supporters will be joining Parra in visiting communities in Senate District 16 in a five-day caravan parade.

You are formally invited to come support Nicole Parra for State Senate during a five-day GOTV (Get Out The Vote) caravan parade in communities throughout Senate District 16. A car caravan is a parade of cars that drives through a strategically selected route. Each car in the caravan will be displaying GOTV messaging to raise awareness about voting in the primary elections.

KICK OFF:

Friday, June 3, 2022

Avenal, CA (10:00-10:45 AM): Rally/Meet and Greet (Floyd Rice Park-Monterey Street)

Avenal, CA (11:00-12:00 PM): Caravan Parade (Led by Mayor Alvaro Preciado)

Kettleman City, CA (12:45 PM – 1:15 PM): Rally/Meet and Greet (Kettleman City Park, across from Kettleman City Elementary School)

Kettleman City, CA (1:30-2:30 PM): Caravan Parade

Corcoran, CA (3:15PM-4:00 PM): Rally/Meet and Greet (Christmas Tree Park 1000 Whitley)

Corcoran, CA (4:15PM-5:30PM): Caravan Parade (Corcoran City Councilmembers Greg Ojeda/Sid Palmerin)

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Alpaugh, CA (8:30-9:45 AM): Rally/Meet and Greet @ Cesi’s Café (3761 Center Street)

Alpaugh, CA (10:00-10:45AM): Caravan Parade

Allensworth, CA (11:00AM-12PM): Caravan Parade (led by Edgar, 8-year-old community leader)

Home Garden, CA (1:30PM-2:30PM): Caravan Parade (start at Home Garden Community Park 11899 Shaw Place & led by Harold Reed, Chair CSD)

Hanford, CA (3:00PM-3:45PM): Meet and Greet (Hanford Civic Center Park 400 N.Douty)

Hanford, CA (4:00PM-5:00PM): Caravan Parade thru downtown Hanford (Led by Jr. Past Commander of the American Legion Emily Burnias/Greg Moreno/Hanford City Councilman Francisco Ramirez/Vice Chair Hanford Parks and Recreation Comm Cheyne Strawn)

Lemoore, CA (6:00-7:00PM): Caravan Parade thru downtown Lemoore (start Lemoore City Park Bush Street) Led by Nate Ferrier/President Kings County Deputy Sheriffs Association

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Dinuba, CA (9:00AM-9:30AM): Rally/Meet and Greet @ Rose Ann Vuich Park (855 E. El Monte Way, Dinuba, CA 93618)

Dinuba, CA (10:00AM-10:45AM): Caravan Parade thru downtown Dinuba

Cutler/Orosi (11:30AM-12:15PM): Caravan Parade thru downtown Cutler/Orosi

North Visalia, CA (1:00PM-2:00PM): Caravan Parade meet @ Riverway Sports Park (3611 N. Dinuba Blvd., Visalia, CA 93291)A

Monday, June 6, 2022

Pixley, CA (8:30-9:15AM): Caravan Parade thru main streets in Pixley

Earlimart, CA (9:30 AM): Caravan Parade thru main streets in Earlimart (start at Post Office 300 N. Church Rd)

Delano, CA (10:30AM-11:30AM): Rally/Meet and Greet Fil Bake Shop 441 Cecil Avenue

McFarland, CA (12:00PM-12:45PM): Caravan Parade thru downtown McFarland (start Mc Farland Parks & Rec 100 2 nd Street)

Street) Shafter, CA (2:00PM-2:45PM): Caravan Parade thru downtown Shafter (start at Town Square 320 Central Avenue)

Wasco, Ca (3:00PM-3:45PM) Caravan Parade thru downtown Wasco

East Bakersfield, CA (4:30PM-5:15PM) Caravan Parade thru East Bakersfield (Start Jefferson Park 801 Bernard Street)

Southeast Bakersfield, CA (5:30-6:15PM): Caravan Parade (Start MLK Jr. Park East California)

ELECTION DAY:

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Arvin, CA (7:00AM-8:00AM) Caravan Parade thru downtown Arvin

Lamont, Ca (8:30AM-9:30AM) Caravan Parade thru downtown Lamont

Terra Bella, CA (11:30AM-12:00PM): Caravan Parade thru downtown Terra Bella

Porterville, CA (1:00PM-1:45PM): Caravan Parade thru downtown Porterville

Lindsay, CA (2:00PM-2:30PM): Caravan Parade thru downtown Lindsay

Woodlake, CA (3:00PM-3:30PM): Caravan Parade thru downtown Woodlake (start at Woodlake downtown by murals)

Ivanhoe, CA (4:00PM-4:30PM): Caravan Parade thru main streets in Ivanhoe (start La Espiga Bakery 33027 Rd 159)

Farmersville, CA (5:00PM-6:00 PM): Rally/Meet and Greet @ La Mejor (684 S Farmersville Blvd, Farmersville, CA 93223)

Farmersville, CA (6:00PM-6:45PM): Caravan Parade thru main streets in Farmersville

Tulare, CA (7:00PM-8:00PM): Caravan Parade thru downtown Tulare

Corcoran, CA (8:30 PM): Election Night Thank you Party @ Lake Bottom Brewery & Distillery (1017 Whitley Ave., Corcoran, CA 93212)

ABOUT THE CANDIDATE:

Nicole Parra was born and raised in Bakersfield and she has lived in Fresno, Kings, and Tulare counties. Parra’s values are the values of the Valley: hard work, self reliance, sacrifice, and community service. Recognized for her work leading a team to create the Federal Interagency Task Force in the Central Valley and the San Joaquin Valley Partnership, Governor Schwarzenegger appointed Parra to a high-level position within the Business, Transportation, and Housing Agency, based out of Fresno. A year later, Parra started her own company NMP Consulting. Her company provided clients in the Central Valley, strategic planning, government relations, and communication services.

Parra has been recognized over the years by her community and academic institutions including the Mark Bingham Award for Excellence in Achievement by U.C. Berkeley in 2009 and 2017, and Parra was inducted into the first class of the Highland High School Alumni Hall of Fame.

In 2014, Parra was hired as an Adjunct Professor at California State University Bakersfield where she was an instructor for American Government and Politics course and a Civil Liberties course for two years. In 2016, Parra was hired as the campaign manager for the Measure J Campaign for the Kern Community College District, a $500M school bond that passed with a 2/3 vote. Bakersfield College received $415M for various improvement and construction projects across the campus including a Veterans Resource Center, a Campus Center, and updates to Memorial Stadium.