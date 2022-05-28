Valley Voice, area news outlets honored in California Journalism Awards

The Valley Voice was recognized with two awards in this year’s California Journalism Awards, which judged the Voice against similarly-sized California News Publishers Association members.

Catherine Doe, the Voice’s publisher, received both awards. The Voice’s entries were judged in the digital category for outlets with 100,000 or less monthly unique visitors.

Doe received second place in ‘Coverage of Newsom Recall Election’ for the article “Tulare County’s republicans react to recall,” and fifth place in ‘In-Depth Reporting’ for her “Tulare Public Cemetery District turmoil” series, which included reporting on a double disinterment, the firing of former Tulare Public Cemetery District manager Leonor Castaneda, the cancellation of the cemetery district’s insurance policy, and a police report that claimed cemetery district moved bodies without permission.

The contest judge praised Doe’s reporting on the Tulare Public Cemetery District.

“The horror abounds! What an awful but necessary series to report on and follow. Closure must be given to families and justice must be given appropriately,” the judges’ remarks read. “Great job staying on top of this story and covering the necessary details.”

“2021 was a difficult slog to get through without our late editor,” said Doe, “especially for me, but I’m proud of our team and our consistent high quality reporting of some of the concerns in our area that get missed by the larger newspapers.”

Other area publications were also honored in the awards:

The Sun-Gazette’s publisher, Reggie Ellis, received five awards: four for weeklies with a circulation of 4,301-11,000, including a first place award in ‘Coverage of Youth and Education’ for “VUSD takes control away from charter school,” and an award in agricultural reporting for weeklies with a circulation of up to 11,000

the Visalia Times-Delta won nine awards for printed dailies with a circulation of 15,000 or less

the Hanford Sentinel was awarded second place in ‘Enterprise News Story or Series’ among printed dailies with a circulation of 15,000 or less for Donald Promnitz’ “Valley fever: flying under the radar” series

Fresno’s GV Wire received four awards for digital publications with 100,001-400,000 monthly unique visitors

The Collegian, the student newspaper at Fresno State, won seven awards among four-year universities

the Bakersfield Californian was awarded General Excellence and seven other awards for printed dailies in the 15,000-50,000 circulation range