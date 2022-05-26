2022 Memorial Day Weekend in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. May 26, 2022 – Memorial Day weekend is considered the summer “kick-off” for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, and the parks are expected to be exceptionally busy. Trip planning is essential for a safe and enjoyable visit. Here are some things to keep in mind as you plan your holiday weekend trip.

NPS App and Trip Planning Tools

Have you tried the free, official app for the National Park Service? The app provides tools to explore more than 400 national parks nationwide, including Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Find interactive maps, tours of park places, on-the-ground accessibility information, and much more to plan your adventures before and during your trip. Specific park information, including trail maps, can be downloaded in advance so that it will be available when you are offline! Learn more at go.nps.gov/skcapp.

For more information and the latest updates, please visit our website, www.nps.gov/seki. When you are in the parks, you can refer to the map and newspaper that you receive at the entrance station for a wealth of trip planning information.

Traffic and Shuttles

Expect lines at the parks’ entrance stations every day over the weekend. To avoid long wait times, consider arriving at the parks before 9 a.m., or after 3 p.m., and have method of payment ready when you arrive at the gate. Arrive with snacks, water, and a full tank of gas. Take advantage of pass-only lanes at entrance stations, by purchasing your pass online prior to visiting at www.recreation.gov/pass. The early summer season for the Sequoia Shuttle begins Thursday, May 26. All parking areas are expected to be crowded throughout the weekend. When parking lots near the General Sherman Tree are full, we advise visitors to use the shuttle. Again, it is advisable to arrive early, or to enjoy the parks in the late afternoon and early evening.

Campgrounds and Services

Campgrounds require advanced reservations for the summer 2022 season. Campsites may be reserved up to one month in advance. Do not plan to camp if you do not have a reservation. There are currently no public showers available in the parks. RVs and trailers longer than 22 feet should enter through the Big Stump Entrance Station in Kings Canyon National Park, as they are not allowed on the Generals Highway between Hospital Rock and Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park due to the winding, narrow roads.

To make reservations, explore campsite availability, or modify an existing reservation, search for “Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks” on recreation.gov, or call them using the numbers listed under their “Contact Us” section. For more information about campgrounds in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, visit https://go.nps.gov/SEKIcampgrounds.

Dorst Campground in Lodgepole will be closed for the summer due to impacts from the KNP Complex Fire. The remaining campgrounds in the park are open. In addition, there will be no access to Crystal Cave this summer due to infrastructure damage from the KNP Complex Fire.

Food is available for purchase at the Wuksachi Lodge, the Grant Grove Market, and the Cedar Grove Grill and Snack Bar. For more information about food, retail, and lodging, visit www.visitsequoia.com/.

Fire

The parks need your help to prevent unwanted wildfires. On Friday, May 27, 2022, there will be restrictions in the lower elevation areas of the park. This includes a ban on wood and charcoal fires in Potwisha, Buckeye, and South Fork Campgrounds, and the Foothills and Hospital Rock Picnic Areas. Please visit go.nps.gov/sekifirerestrictions for further information.

All other campground fires are required to be in contained, pre-existing rings. Gather only dead and down wood, and do not cut limbs from trees. Campfires must be thoroughly extinguished by dousing with water and stirring before you leave them or go to sleep. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave. For more information on fire in the parks, visit go.nps.gov/sekifire

River and Lake Safety

Great caution should be exercised near rivers and lakes in the parks, especially at this time of year. Snow melt causes rivers to be swift, cold, and dangerous. Attempting to swim or even recreating at the edge of rivers and lakes can result in life-or-death situations. Rocks along the edge can be extremely slippery, and banks above flows can collapse. Most people who have ended up in water-related emergencies were not attempting to swim. Please maintain space from the edge and be especially mindful of children in your group.

Bears

It is very important that visitors store food properly and not approach bears of any size. Bears can grab unattended food or easily break into cars that have food in them. They become bold and sometimes aggressive in attempts to get more. All food and anything with a scent must be stored and out of sight, and trash must be disposed of in bear-resistant cans and dumpsters.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks wish you a fun and safe holiday weekend!