Balch Park reopened May 20

Park patrons are able to enjoy outdoor hiking and fishing again at Balch Park in Springville. Balch Park reopened for day use and overnight camping on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Spring hours of operation will be observed until May 31: Monday through Friday (8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.) and Saturday and Sunday (8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.). Summer hours begin June 1, with day use being 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Balch Park is one of eleven County Parks managed by Tulare County Parks, a division of the Tulare County General Services Agency. For more information about Balch Park or the County Parks system, please visit TulareCountyParks.org and follow Tulare County Parks on Facebook!