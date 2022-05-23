Arts Visalia Presents Hesam Sabetian

June at Arts Visalia will feature Persian abstract painter and calligrapher, Hesam Sabetian who is based out of Sacramento. With over 40 years of calligraphy experience Sabetian combines Persian and modern calligraphy with organic brightly colored shapes to create entrancing abstract paintings. The exhibition is on display at Arts Visalia from June 1st-June 24th with an opening reception on June 3rd from 6-8pm.

While checking out the First Friday art stops, be sure to take a trip along Main Street between Hall and Santa Fe Streets in Downtown Visalia to see the eye-catching Art on Fire hydrants. Painted with unique designs by local artists, the 25 hydrants brighten up our beautiful downtown area.

Arts Visalia Children’s Summer Art Program is back! Your little artist can join us for an engaging exploration of art during June and July. Participants in our summer classes are encouraged to display their masterpieces in our annual Young at Art Exhibition in August. For more information and enrollment details visit www.artsvisalia.org/education/children-classes.

Visit ARTS VISALIA, 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 pm.

Follow ARTS VISALIA on facebook and instagram and check out our website at www. artsvisalia.org