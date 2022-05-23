Felipe Esparza tickets available now!

Felipe Esparza is a stand-up comedian and actor, known for his 2012 stand-up special. “They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You”, his recurring appearances on “Superstore” and “The Epic Andre Show”, “Last Man Standing” (winner 2010), his podcast “What’s Up Fool?” on the All Things Comedy Network and his newest stand-up special, “Translate This”, which premiered on HBO in 2017 and continues to run on all the HBO platforms. On September 1, 2022, Felipe has two Netflix Comedy Specials premiering.

Felipe Esparza will be performing at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Saturday, September 24th. Tickets for Felipe will be on sale Friday, May 27th! For more information, please visit www.foxvisalia.org or call 559-625-1369.