Tulare Historical Museum to celebrate Portuguese Heritage Month

The Tulare Historical Museum will be celebrating Portuguese Heritage Month this year with a guest speaker from Fresno State, a history exhibit about the 9 Islands of the Azores and its people, Portuguese entertainment, and authentic Portuguese desserts, cheese and wine. The festivities are scheduled for Saturday, June 4th from 12-3pm.

THM is honored to be working with Mr. Diniz Borges, Portuguese Language-Lecturer at Fresno State. He is also the Director of the Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute. His talk will begin at 12:30pm in our Heritage Art Gallery, where he will be discussing the Azores, its people, history, and traditions, as well as the Kingdom of Portugal.

Portuguese folk music by Michael Vieira is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm. The audience will enjoy a performance that evokes the charm and mystique of the distant land of Portugal.

The history exhibit Portugal and the 9 Islands of the Azores: A History, a Friendship, and its People, will be on view in the museum’s Depot Gallery for the entire month of June. Display items have been generously loaned to the museum by Carmen Pinheiro, President of the Tulare Angra Do Heroismo Sister City Foundation. The foundation is also providing authentic Portuguese desserts, cheese and wine, which represent the Islands of the Azores.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit our website at www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org.