TCOE’s Migrant Education Program is inviting migrant families from Tulare and Kings counties to a free resource fair Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Mooney administration building.
The event, which is open to migrant families only, was created to promote the Migrant Education Program’s education, community, and summer services – summer services that include various academic support for students participating from school sites and those at home.
Among Migrant’s summer programs is the respected Summer STEM Project – a multi-week, hands-on program designed to engage elementary, middle, and high school students in projects involving science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
Migrant parents and students will have the opportunity to check out demonstrations of all summer program offerings.
The Migrant Fair was also created to bring a variety of community agencies together for families to meet. The fair will feature nearly 25 agencies offering services in healthcare and wellness, food and housing, mental health, job training and placement, education, legal services, and social services.
The community organizations attending the 2022 Migrant Fair include:
- Central Valley Immigration Integration Education & Leadership Foundation (ELF)
- Consulmex Fresno
- CSET
- Cutler-Orosi Family Education Center
- Family Health Care Network
- Family Services of Tulare County
- Food Link – Tulare County
- Health & Nutrition – Tulare County
- Health Education Specialist, Sara Duffek
- Humana Insurance
- Kings View Warm Line
- Parenting Network
- Primos Auto Insurance
- Proteus
- Radio Campesina
- Red Cross
- Self Help Enterprises
- Tulare County Family Resource Center Network
- Tulare Youth Service Bureau
- United Farm Worker Foundation (UFW)
- United Way
- Visalia Emergency Aid Council
- Visalia Health Care Clinic
2 thoughts on “Migrant Education Program to host first annual Migrant Fair”
