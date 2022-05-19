Migrant Education Program to host first annual Migrant Fair

TCOE’s Migrant Education Program is inviting migrant families from Tulare and Kings counties to a free resource fair Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Mooney administration building.

The event, which is open to migrant families only, was created to promote the Migrant Education Program’s education, community, and summer services – summer services that include various academic support for students participating from school sites and those at home.

Among Migrant’s summer programs is the respected Summer STEM Project – a multi-week, hands-on program designed to engage elementary, middle, and high school students in projects involving science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Migrant parents and students will have the opportunity to check out demonstrations of all summer program offerings.

The Migrant Fair was also created to bring a variety of community agencies together for families to meet. The fair will feature nearly 25 agencies offering services in healthcare and wellness, food and housing, mental health, job training and placement, education, legal services, and social services.

The community organizations attending the 2022 Migrant Fair include:

Central Valley Immigration Integration Education & Leadership Foundation (ELF)

Consulmex Fresno

CSET

Cutler-Orosi Family Education Center

Family Health Care Network

Family Services of Tulare County

Food Link – Tulare County

Health & Nutrition – Tulare County

Health Education Specialist, Sara Duffek

Humana Insurance

Kings View Warm Line

Parenting Network

Primos Auto Insurance

Proteus

Radio Campesina

Red Cross

Self Help Enterprises

Tulare County Family Resource Center Network

Tulare Youth Service Bureau

United Farm Worker Foundation (UFW)

United Way

Visalia Emergency Aid Council

Visalia Health Care Clinic