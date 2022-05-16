Sarah Hacker – I have never seen a prosecutor so concerned with taking predators off the streets

Dear Editor,

I’ve had the pleasure of not only knowing Sarah Hacker, but have also seen her in action as a Deputy District Attorney for Kings County while I worked in local law enforcement.

One case involved a convicted sex offender who was out of compliance with his required registration to notify law enforcement of his address, work place and other items.

While many people have a strong opinion about sex offenders, Sarah approached the jury trial with compassion as well as her desire to see justice served. After the defendant was convicted, his father told me that although his son was headed to prison, he approved of the process that sent him there. Sarah was a very large part of why he had that reaction and I can only guess that members of the jury felt the same.

Another case involved a sex offender who had taken advantage of multiple teen girls. As the prosecuting attorney assigned to the sexual assault department, Sarah asked me to help her with the case.

Together, we worked for months, interviewing victims and witnesses, gathering evidence and adding additional charges as they were discovered.

Deputy DA’s have a huge volume of cases to work on every day. There isn’t enough time for them to take each case to heart, make it personal to them and give each case their 100% attention. But, in my experience, Sarah does just that.

In my over 30 years in local law enforcement, I have never seen a prosecutor so concerned with taking predators off the streets and in helping their victims.

I believe Sarah wants to prosecute criminals and protect our community for all the right reasons. She has a heartfelt desire and can create an atmosphere that inspires the same from others.