2022 Slick Rock Student Film Festival

A press release from the Tulare County Office of Education

Central California’s largest student film competition returns to the Fox Theatre this year. The festival is scheduled for Friday, May 13 beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the downtown Visalia theater. This year, the festival received 330 film entries from 44 Central Valley middle schools and high schools.

Nearly 200 middle and high school films receiving a “Premiere Cut” designation will be screened at the Fox Theatre beginning at 9:00 a.m. Friday and continuing until about 3:30 p.m. A screening schedule will be available before the event at tcoe.org/SlickRock.

At 5:15 p.m., students who played a central role in producing Slick Rock “Premiere Cut” films (along with their advisors) will walk the red carpet into the theater. The awards ceremony will begin at 6:15 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the screenings and the awards ceremony at no cost.

Middle and high school students in the six south Central Valley counties of Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, and Tulare were eligible to compete in the festival. Middle school students (grades 6-8) could enter films in seven categories, while high school students (grades 9-12), had a choice of 16 categories. For a list of competition categories, visit tcoe.org/SlickRock.

We are delighted to have the Slick Rock Student Film Festival back at the Fox Theatre this year and to showcase hundreds of fine films,” says Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire. “Through the competition, Central Valley students are gaining many of the skills they’ll need as adults working in jobs that demand creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, and communication.”

Slick Rock is generously supported by the Tulare County Suicide Prevention Task Force, ABC30, EECU, and Tulare County HHSA Programs (Operation Prevention; Tobacco-Free Coalition; and the Alcohol & Other Drug Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Services). For more information, visit tcoe.org/SlickRock or call Kathleen Green-Martins at (559) 737-6350.

Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia

Premiere Cut showings 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Red Carpet Walk begins at 5:15 p.m.

Doors open to the public at 5:45 p.m.; Awards ceremony begins at 6:15 p.m.