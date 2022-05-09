VRWF Hosts Primary Election Candidates Forum

Visalia Republican Women Federated (VRWF) is hosting a Primary Election Candidates Forum on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The forum will be held at the Visalia Country Club, 525 N. Ranch Street, Visalia.

Candidates are running for local and state offices.

Candidates Forum will include James McCauley (US Rep 20), Michael Maher (US Rep 21), Adam Medeiros (US Rep 22), Chris Mathys (US Rep 22), Shawn Collins (Gov CA), Rachel Hamm (Secretary of State), Scott Harness (Tulare County Supervisor Dist. 4), Kelly Culver

(Tulare County Supervisor Dist. 4).

Candidates invited but not confirmed: James Davis, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Matt Stoll, Rep. David Valadao, David Shepard, Gregory Tatum.

Reservations are required. Cost is $25 and includes lunch. Luncheon and forum begins at 11:30a.m.

For more information contact VRWF VP Sharon Preston [email protected] or 559-804-3086. http://www.visalia-rwf.org