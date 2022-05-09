Candidates’ Night put on by the League of Women Voters

Free tacos provided by Dolores Huerta Foundation.

Citizens will have an opportunity to attend a non-partisan Candidate Forum night on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Tulare County Office of Education from 6:00 to 8:30 pm., doors open at 5:30. The TCOE building is located at 6200 S. Mooney Blvd, Visalia, CA 93277.

Paul Hurley, former editor of the Visalia Times Delta, will be moderating.

Candidates who have filed with the county election office to run in the upcoming primary election have been invited to attend from the races for:

State Senate (Districts 12 and 16), State Assembly (Districts 33) and Congressional District races (20, 21, 22).

The audience is invited to participate by submitting questions the day of the event. Pages will be at the entrance handing out cards and pencils.

Candidates are invited to bring campaign materials which can be displayed on tables in the lobby. No campaign materials will be allowed inside the main forum hall. Spanish language interpretation services will be provided.

Participating organizations coordinating the forum are: League of Women Voters of Tulare County, AAUW, Central Valley Partnership, Dinuba Chamber of Commerce, Dolores Huerta Foundation, League of United Latin American Citizens, Roox, Tulare Chamber of Commerce, Tulare County League of Mexican American Women, Valley Voice, Visalia Chamber of Commerce.

Contact: Tulare County League of Women Voters, Donna Mekeel 559 303 -8054