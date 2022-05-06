Visalia Unified to honor 2022 Employees of the Year

Each year, Visalia Unified School District invites District staff to submit nominations for the VUSD Employee of the Year Awards. From those nominated, District administration utilizes an objective process to identify one School Employee of the Year, one Administrator of the Year, and an outstanding Teacher of the Year from each level: elementary, middle, and high school.

The VUSD Board of Trustees then recognizes the award recipients at a public meeting, and the recipients’ family, colleagues, and friends may attend and cheer them on.

On the May 3, 2022, at the VUSD Board meeting, Interim Superintendent Doug Cardoza and the Board of Trustees introduced the 2022 Employees of the Year. The meeting took place at the El Diamante High School Theater.

Please join us in congratulating these outstanding individuals. We appreciate their hard work, dedication, and commitment to their site teams and to VUSD!

2022 School Employee of the Year Mary Ward

Mary Ward is a router and bus driver for VUSD’s Transportation Department. Ms. Ward is described as an inspiration to those who have had the privilege of working with her. “Mary has shown great problem-solving skills and constantly makes suggestions on how to improve the Transportation Department’s quality of service,” said Transportation Director Vicki Wingfield. Congratulations, Mary!

2022 Elementary School Teacher of the Year Veronica Arbizo

Veronica Arbizo is a kindergarten teacher at Ivanhoe Elementary School. Ms. Arbizo is described as an honest, selfless, and respectful site leader. “All staff would agree with the simple statement that Mrs. Veronica Arbizo models herself as she would want all her students to uphold themselves. Her character is without question one that we would want all staff members to exhibit each and every day,” said Ivanhoe Principal Jesus Gonzalez. Congratulations, Veronica!

2022 Middle School Teacher of the Year Paige Williams

Paige Williams is a science teacher at Green Acres Middle School. Ms. Williams is described as an educator who tirelessly supports the continued learning of all students on her campus. “She supports students in making choices that put them on the pathway to success and does not allow them to select a destination of failure. She ensures that even students who are not hers are prepared for their transition to high school,” said Green Acres Assistant Principal David Pasquini. Congratulations, Paige!

2022 High School Teacher of the Year Tom Fox

Tom Fox is an English teacher at El Diamante High School. Mr. Fox is described as a person of moral character and strength and an educator who works hard to implement engaging lessons. “Tom creates a positive learning environment in his classroom. He builds relationships with his students so his students feel safe to interact with him and one another,” shared El Diamante Principal Kim Nelson. Congratulations, Tom!

2022 Administrator of the Year Lisa Majarian

Lisa Majarian is the principal for Royal Oaks Elementary School. Ms. Majarian is described as a leader who ensures that students and staff alike know they are valued and cared for at Royal Oaks. “In my 8 years of working in education, never have I had such a supportive administrator. Mrs. Majarian goes out of her way to not only support in our teaching but also to get to know us on a personal level. She takes a true interest in our lives. You can also tell she is here 100% for the students and staff of Royal Oaks. I am proud to be a part of Royal Oaks and to work under Mrs. Majarian’s leadership,” said a Royal Oaks staff member. Congratulations, Lisa!