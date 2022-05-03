Visalia Fox Theatre schedule remains unaffected by fire

The Visalia Fox Theatre Staff & Friends of the Fox Theatre Board would like to thank the Visalia Fire Department, Tulare County Fire Department, Cal Fire, the Tulare City Fire Department, and the Visalia Police Department for their efforts in preserving the iconic Visalia Fox Theatre from the disastrous fire that hit Downtown Visalia this past Sunday, which ultimately destroyed Alejandra’s, Jimmy John’s, and Decor to Adore. We also would like to thank all the community who have reached out with their care, concern and even finances as we begin the process of restoration. Our prayers go out to our friends whose livelihoods, families and businesses were tragically affected. We are here to help in any way we can!

Thankfully, the Fox Theatre was able to escape ALL fire and water damage as it was originally built with an 18” thick fire wall. However, the Administration Office front glass door was shattered along with the door to our tenant, Quesadilla Gorilla. Cleaning efforts have begun for all the smoke damage that DID affect all areas of the Fox building. Although this will take tens of thousands of dollars to expedite before our scheduled events later this week, we understand and are grateful that this is the only damage the Fox did sustain as it could have been much worse! As an extra safety measure, the Fox Theatre has hired a company to thoroughly clean the theatre of any smoke, soot and debris that has entered the theatre through the ventilation system.

Patrons are welcomed to purchase tickets online at www.foxvisalia.org or at our Main Box Office, Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm, as we work to repair our main offices.

With the help of our wonderful staff, volunteers and ServiceMaster, we anticipate our schedule to remain unaffected as we host the Kaweah Delta Healthcare District Awards program on Wednesday, May 11th, the Slick Rock Film Festival Friday, May 13th, Comedian Pablo Francisco Saturday, May 14th and our nearly sold out concert with Country Recording Artist, Josh Tuner on Friday, May 20th