Visalia Police Department May Traffic Safety Mobilization

A press release from the Visalia Police Department

The Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit will roll out a Traffic Safety Mobilization period throughout the month of May to focus on dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the community.

“Impairment, speeding, and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road,”

Visalia Police Department Sergeant Greg Byerlee said. “The purpose of this mobilization period is to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing collisions on our roads.”

Officers will be focusing primarily on enforcement measures targeting:

• Distracted drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

• Motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian safety enforcement operations focused on driver behaviors that put vulnerable road users at risk.

• Top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign, and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

The areas identified by the Visalia Police Department for enforcement efforts include:

• Demaree/ Highway 198

• Court/ Highway 198

Funding for this mobilization period was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.