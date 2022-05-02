Thursday Night Market Place in Hanford is BACK!

This Thursday, May 5th, Main Street Hanford will present the 22nd annual Thursday Night Market Place in downtown Hanford.

Thursday Night Market Place is proud to provide the largest weekly event in the Central Valley. Thursday Night Market Place features a Certified Farmers’ Market, delicious food vendors, craft vendors, information and resources, children’s activities, live music and a beer and wine garden.

The season will start with a Cinco de Mayo celebration with live music by the band August on the Courthouse Stage. The event is every Thursday from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm in Civic Park.

This year’s market features over one hundred vendors in Civic Park. Our Certified Farmers’ Market will include cherries, honey, freshly picked greens, berries, stone fruit and more. Main Street Hanford is bringing back some of your favorite food vendors and a few new ones as well. Enjoy food from your favorites such as Colima Tacos, Gotti’s Kitchen, Fatte Albert’s Pizza, Big M Beefmasters and Chicken Shack to name a few. Some of our new food vendors include San Marcos Tacos, Keanus Hawaiian BBQ, Guacamole World, and BBQ Queen. We have some incredible desserts including Funnel Cakes, Wicked Waffle, cotton candy, and several new vendors offering sweets and baked goods.

Thursday Night Market Place is fun for the whole family. Each week your children can enjoy face painting, snow cones, kettle corn, pony rides, train rides and a ride on Hanford’s historic carousel in Civic Park. Our beer and wine garden is family friendly and you can enjoy live music in the shade. We have some exciting theme nights planned for the season including Family Fun Night, Ag Appreciation Night, Hanford’s Birthday, a night of free kids’ activities to honor Wyland Gomes’ birthday, and so much more. The fun will be going on every Thursday starting in May until October 6th. For a full schedule of events and live music visit www.mainstreethanford.com.

Main Street Hanford (MSH) is the proud host of Thursday Night Market Place. MSH is a nonprofit organization that supports small businesses and promotes downtown Hanford as a destination. MSH would like to thank the sponsors who make this event possible. Community supporters include Family Healthcare Network, Top Hook Realty, Vero Mortgage, Bueno Beverage, Keller Motors, T-Mobile, Amtrak San Joaquins, Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino, Hop Forged Brewing Co, CalViva, College of the Sequoias, HerbNJoy and Badasci Tire.

MSH invites you to come celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Thursday Night Market Place in Civic Park on May 5th. Enjoy delicious food, amazing desserts, unique crafts and fun activities. Live music starts at 6pm in the beer and wine garden. For Cinco de Mayo there will be frozen Ritas in Lime and Strawberry as well as seltzers, beer, red and white wine. Maciel Mortgage will be bartending so make sure to stop by and say hello!

Follow them on Facebook at Main Street Hanford and Thursday Night Market Place, and Instagram @mainstreethanford.

For more information visit www.mainstreethanford.com and/or 559-582-9457.

When: Thursday, May 5th, 2022

5:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Civic Park in Downtown Hanford

Contact: Michelle Brown, Executive Director

Main Street Hanford

559-582-9457 Office

559-582-3343 Fax

[email protected]