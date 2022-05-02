Celebrate Star Wars Week at the Visalia Branch Library

Tulare County Library’s Visalia Branch celebrates Star Wars Day: May the 4th be With You with a weeklong events. During Star Wars Week, the Library hosts events and activities for all ages, including children, teens, and adults.

Join us Tuesday-Saturday, May 3-7, 2022, including a scavenger hunt for children, activity and coloring sheets, board games, and cornhole. Star Wars themed book displays are available for all ages.

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:15am, come to a Star Wars storytime and craft.

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 the Star Wars game day includes board games and cornhole all day, with family bingo from 3-5pm.

Friday, May 6, 2022 come meet Star Wars “guests” when they visit the library from 12-5pm. Enter our Star Wars costume contests: children at 3:30 pm, teens at 4 pm, and adults at 5 pm. First, second and third place prizes for each age group.

Whether Empire or Rebel com be part of the Lightsaber Tournament hosted from 4-5 pm, ages 7-12, as space is limited signups at the Visalia’s Children’s Desk.

Teens ages 13-19 can experience the Star Wars Teen Escape Room on May 7, 2022 from 10am-4pm. Due to limited space groups of 3-5 teens, are required to sign up at the Visalia’s Reference Desk.

The Tulare County Library serves all the citizens of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, five book machines, an adult literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Follow the Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or Twitter twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.