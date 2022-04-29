Public Invited to 3st Annual Dia de los Ninos Event

A press Release from the City of Visalia

The public is invited to attend the 31st Annual Dia de Los Niños event on Saturday, April 30th from 12 – 3 p.m. at Summers Park (247 W Ferguson Ave.).

This exciting event for the whole family is being hosted by the Visalia Parks & Recreation Department along with the Tulare County League of Mexican American Women. Considered one of the most important annual holidays in Latin America, Dia de Los Niños celebrates the children and recognizes their importance to their families and community.

The event will feature live performances, music, a book drive, bounce houses, games and so much more! Family friendly and child focused vendors will be at this event as well as food trucks, food and activity fees will apply.

For more information on the event or about the Manuel F. Hernandez Community Center, contact the Visalia Parks & Recreation Division at (559) 713-4365.