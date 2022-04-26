Tulare County District Attorney to Host Victims of Crime Memorial Ceremony

The public is invited to observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week 2022 at the Tulare County District Attorney’s annual memorial quilt unveiling at 6 pm on Monday, May 2 at the Visalia Convention Center Charter Oak Ballroom.

Since 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week has brought attention to the millions of Americans impacted by crime and the people who advocate on their behalf. In Tulare County, the District Attorney has observed the week with the annual unveiling of a memorial quilt depicting local residents lost to violent crime. This year’s handmade quilt, the office’s 22nd such memorial, will represent 22 people. Quilts from previous observances will be on display that night and at the Visalia Convention Center from 10 am to 6:30 pm on Tuesday, May 3.

Both the quilt ceremony and display are open to the public. For more information on National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, visit the Office for Victims of Crime at https://www.ovc.gov/. To view previous quilts, visit https://tulareda.org/quilt.