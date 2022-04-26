SB1 Street Rehabilitation Underway on Walnut Avenue

Road Reconstruction Project Will Fix Existing Roadway and Upgrade Curb Ramps

Road work is underway on Walnut Avenue, between Central Street to Court Street in the City of Visalia, as part of the SB1 funded Major Street Rehabilitation Project.

Made possible by voters, the Major Street Rehabilitation Project consists of removing isolated areas of pavement failures, edge grinding the existing asphalt, and overlaying with a paving mat and hot mix asphalt. The project also includes the upgrade of some existing curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

“Crews will complete demolition of the existing curb ramps on the north side of Walnut Avenue this week followed by the pouring of new concrete ramps. The south side of Walnut will follow once the north side has been completed ,” shares Chantha Chap, Civil Engineer. “Once all the concrete work is complete, construction of the roadway will immediately follow, we’re anticipating to start Tuesday, April 26th.”

There will be no road closure for the work on Walnut Avenue, however, traffic delays are expected due to lane restrictions. Eastbound and westbound Walnut will remain open throughout the duration of the project; however, motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes.

Flyers were handed out to homes and businesses in the immediate construction area to detail the activities and impacts to traffic.

“Businesses and homes in the area will be allowed access at all times with minor exceptions,” adds Chap. “We’ll work to complete the project as quickly as possible to minimize the impacts and inconveniences to the public.”

For more information on this project, contact Chantha Chap, City of Visalia Civil Engineer at 713-4418 or at [email protected]