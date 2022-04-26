Celebrate Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros: Children’s Day, Book Day with the Tulare County Library

A press release from Veronica Casanova, Librarian IV

Tulare County Library’s Lindsay, Exeter, Ivanhoe, Orosi and Tipton Branches celebrate Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros: Children’s Day/Book Day. Inspired by “Children’s Day”, Día is celebrated in countries around the world officially since 1925. In 1996 after learning about Mexico’s tradition of celebrating April 30th as El Día del Niño, award winning author Pat Mora proposed Día, to celebrate the importance of literacy for all children in the United States. Now every April 30th, Día is celebrated by highlighting diverse books, languages, and cultures with a variety of events in libraries, schools, and communities. For more information about Día, please visit www.dia.ala.org.

Create your own piñata at the Orosi Branch on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 3:30pm and stay to hear Supervisor Valero read The Pinata that the Farm Maiden Hung by Samantha R. Vamos.

Tipton Branch Library celebrates Día on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 3:30pm with an in-person, outdoor bilingual storytime accompanied by a do it yourself craft and sidewalk chalk art to “make the library yours”.

Ivanhoe Branch hosts a Día celebration on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 3:30pm also with Supervisor Valero reading The Pinata that the Farm Maiden Hung by Samantha R. Vamos. Make your own piñata following the stortytime.

Lindsay Branch begins Día on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 4pm-5:30pm, with a special storytime and guitar performance from Lindsay High School’s, Nancy Wills, followed by a special performance from the Sunnyside Elementary Folkloric Dancers. Local community organizations will be onsite providing information about their services.

Exeter Branch hosts the Fresno State Aztec Dance Club on Saturday, April 30. 2022 at 2:30pm in the City Park. The dancers will present a traditional Aztec blessing ceremony. Open special Saturday hours from 10-1, 2-5, the Exeter Branch offers free books throughout the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year’s Día events are a project of the Tulare County Library and the Southern California Library Cooperative, supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

For more information on the upcoming Día programs, please contact Lindsay, Exeter, Ivanhoe, Orosi and Tipton Branch Libraries or visit their Facebook pages. Contact information is found at https://www.tularecountylibrary.org/locations.

The Tulare County Library serves all the citizens of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, five book machines, an adult literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Follow the Library and branches on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or Twitter twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.