Tulare Union to present Dastardly Doctor Devereaux

The Tulare Union High School Drama Department will present the musical melodrama The Dastardly Doctor Devereaux by Billy St. John and music by Debbie Wilson in evening performances on Wednesday through Friday, May 4-6 at 7:00 pm with a Saturday matinee on May 7 at 1:00 pm in the Tulare Community Auditorium located at 755 E. Tulare Avenue. Tickets are $5. Box office opens one hour before each show.

Tulare Union proudly presents The Dastardly Doctor Devereaux a musical melodrama by Billy St. John and music by Debbie Wilson. The evil Devereaux, MD (played by Benicio Mares) plans to marry the wealthy widow Lotta Cash (played by Desiree Coria-Duran) so he can inherit her fortune and her husband’s clinic. Helping him is the nasty nurse, Hilda Hatchet (played by Ivy Freeman ), whom he promised to wed after he gets rid of Lotta. Talk about medical mania when the insanely jealous Hilda catches Devereaux flirting with our heroine, Wendy March (played by Gwen Flores). We can only hope that Dr. Good, our hero (played by Hunter Daley), can save Wendy and the unsuspecting Lotta from certain death. With an abundance of zany patients, wild tunes, and a hilarious plot, this musical melodrama will certainly have you in stitches all the way! Nurses! Foiled again!

Show dates will be Wednesday-Friday, May 4-6 at 7:00 pm with a 1:00 pm matinee on Saturday, May 7. Tickets are $5 at the door.

This madcap comedy is for the entire family, with lots of humor and characters for everyone to enjoy. A full list of the cast members is as follows:

Dastardly Doctor Devereaux Cast

Nurse Hatchet – Ivy Freeman

Dr. Devereaux – Benicio Mares

Wendy March – Gwen Flores

Ivy Drip – Vanessa Moody

Dr. Phil Good – Hunter Dailey

Patient #1.Aliana Flox

Lotta Cash.. Desiree Duran

Patient #2.Alyssa Long

Ward Helper Diego Camacho

Trixie St. James – Arlene Landeros

Patient #3 – Ava Mayo

Patient #4 – Lizzie Avalos

Brother Sunbeam – Anthony Monroe

Patient #5 – Tommie Cortez

Officer Tommy Gun – Mathew Parra

Patient #6 – Kadijiah Vado

Chorus/Dancers – Kallie Maghadam, Jamie Rodriguez, Diana Delgado, Aliya Meza

PA Voice – Sky Cottle