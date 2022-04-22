Self-Help Enterprises celebrates groundbreaking of new housing in Farmersville

On April 22, Self-Help Enterprises will hold a groundbreaking of the Los Arroyos apartments, a 108-unit affordable rental community located at 135 E. Walnut Avenue in Farmersville.

Los Arroyos will provide permanent affordable rental housing to working people in Farmersville, and is located within walking distance of shopping, schools, and recreation. It is a highly energy efficient and transit-friendly project as well, with sustainable features including solar PV, water conservation, and a grey water recycling system. In addition, Los Arroyos will include a vanpool program in partnership with the California Vanpool Authority that will transport residents from Los Arroyos and the surrounding community to and from work. The project’s solar panel system will offset the power used in the common area, residential loads, and community center, making Los Arroyos a grid neutral zero net energy project.

The project design and solar PV will result in reduced utility bills for residents and the property, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. Los Arroyos will include sidewalks, pedestrian improvements, and bike lanes. Self-Help Enterprises was also able to provide funds to the City of Farmersville to construct a Multi-Modal Hub on Front Street in Farmersville, which will act as a transit center for Visalia Transit Bus lines that run through the community and be a stop in the future Cross Valley Corridor.

“Self-Help Enterprises has a mission of working together to build and sustain healthy homes and communities. Los Arroyos will be a space where families can thrive, with access to opportunities for work, recreation, education, transportation, and shopping. We are proud to be partnering with our friends at the city and county to make this project a reality,” said Tom Collishaw, President, and CEO of SHE.

Los Arroyos has two phases – Los Arroyos I and Los Arroyos II.

Los Arroyos I (54 Units) is being financed through a combination of Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) program funds via California’s Cap-and-Trade proceeds, Infill Infrastructure Grant Program, and Competitive Permanent Local Housing Allocation funding from the Housing and Community Development Department (HCD), and private equity raised through the federal low-income housing tax credit program. The AHSC program is administered through a partnership between the Strategic Growth Council and HCD. This phase is scheduled to begin construction in November 2022 and be complete in November 2023.

Los Arroyos II (54 units) will serve Farmworker Households exclusively and is being financed through a combination of Rural Housing 514 loan (USDA), Joe Serna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Program (FWHG) from HCD, Non-Competitive Permanent Local Housing Allocation funds provided by City of Farmersville and Tulare County, and private equity raised through the federal low-income housing tax credit program. This phase will begin construction in April 2022 and be complete in April 2023.

Both phases of Los Arroyos feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with a 3,000 sq. ft. community building, playground, and open space for residents. The community building includes a computer lab, which will be available to adults and children for schoolwork and educational activities. Self-Help Enterprises will offer a robust onsite resident services program that will include job training, health and wellness services, financial training, homebuyer education, and a variety of youth after-school activities. Monthly net rents, ranging from $392 to $906, are determined based on unit size and income. These below-market monthly rental costs mean that Self-Help Enterprises is providing an affordable housing opportunity to residents. Los Arroyos is the first affordable rental community built by Self-Help Enterprises in the City of Farmersville. Los Arroyos is among 47 affordable apartment rental communities owned by Self-Help Enterprises serving 1,948 families throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

“Farmersville is surrounded by rich farmland with many creeks emanating and is home to about 11,000 people, many earning their living by working in the fields and nearby packing houses. Just under 26% of Farmersville residents live below the poverty line and many families are forced to double up in overcrowded conditions to pay the rent,” stated Paul Boyer, Mayor of Farmersville. “Hard working families need a decent and affordable place to live to have a stable environment for their children and to thrive. We are proud to be a partner with Self-Help Enterprises in the development of Los Arroyos to bring this much-needed housing opportunity to families who need and deserve affordable housing. On top of all that, as part of this project, we are excited that the State of California has granted funds to assist not only the residents of Los Arroyos with their transportation needs but all Farmersville residents as well. Sidewalks and bicycle paths will be built, and alternate forms of transit will be made available for safer and affordable ways for our residents to get to their jobs, schools, health care facilities and elsewhere!”

“With the ever-growing need for affordable housing, the City of Farmersville is excited for this partnership with Self Help Enterprises to develop this new residential community,” stated City Manager, Jennifer Gomez. “They have brought similar successful projects to other communities in Tulare County, so we are fortunate to have this relationship with them. As part of this development, Self Help Enterprises was also able to secure grant funding for the city to construct a multi-modal hub for future transit needs. The city has been looking at both current and future needs for our residents, and these projects are indicators of that commitment. The City of Farmersville thanks Self Help Enterprises for this partnership and looks forward to the completion of these projects.”