Mighty Oak Chorus hosting 40th anniversary show

Our award-winning Visalia Mighty Oak Chorus invites you to join us for our 40th Anniversary Musical Show “Helloooo Broadway.” Saturday, April 30th, 2 pm, in Visalia at the Central Valley Christian High School Theater.

You’ll hear some of Broadway’s greatest all-time favorite show songs, like: “Give My Regards To Broadway”.. “Oklahoma”.. “Bring Him Home”.. “Over The Rainbow”.. and many more.

As a highlight of our show our featured guest performers will be the inspiring female quartet “Tonally Blessed!”

Tickets for this one-time-only 2pm Matinee Show are just $10 for children age 17 & Under.. $20 for adults.. or $45 for a complete Family Pack of 2 adults & all children. Advance tickets may be ordered by calling Dee Baughman at 280-5715 or Bud Case at 901-4615 or by emailing: [email protected],com.

In 1982 the Visalia Unified School District created our non-profit Mighty Oak Chorus to provide nostalgic musical entertainment for Tulare & Kings County residents!

The chorus is also affiliated with the 85,000 member International Barbershop Harmony Society. Over the years we have performed with: The Sequoia Symphony Concerts In The Park.. The Kings & Tulare County Fairs.. Kingsburg Band Concerts.. Springville Summer Concert Series.. Tulare Concerts In The Park.. and Christmas caroling for Senior Centers in Hanford, Porterville, Tulare and Visalia.

“Helloooo Broadway” is presented by major sponsors.. Franey’s Carpet One.. A&W Restaurants.. ServiceMaster by Benevento.. Walnut Park Senior Living.. and Brad Maaske’s “Real Talk” Radio Show!