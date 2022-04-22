Kelly Culver running for Tulare County Board of Supervisors

Kelly Culver is running for Tulare County Board of Supervisors District 4.

Kelly has been a first grade teacher in Dinuba for 25 years. She has seen the struggles her student’s families have faced. The lockdown was a wake-up call.

Culver is running to protect our freedom. Wearing a mask or getting a shot should be your personal choice, not the governments. Kelly is the daughter of a small farmer. She wants to protect our water and farms, improve roads, eliminate trash dumping on county roads, create avenues for affordable housing and find solutions to the homeless situation. Kelly Culver wants to improve Tulare County.