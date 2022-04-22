Arts Visalia presenting Christopher Troutman and Chao Ding

Arts Visalia’s May exhibitions will feature the works of Christopher Troutman and Chao Ding. Creating large intricate works, Christopher Troutman uses dynamic compositions to juxtapose imagery from the US and Japan. Troutman uses life experiences highlighting social and cultural differences to present the audience with a wider global perspective. Chao Ding’s paintings feature abandoned places which reflect the feeling of isolation he felt when he first moved to the US. Emotive brush strokes expose his loneliness. These exhibitions will be on display from May 4th to May 27th with a First Friday opening reception from 6-8 pm on the 6th.

Live orchids are back for The 21st Annual Orchid Sale, Arts Visalia’s signature fundraiser! Starting April 30th select from Phalaenopsis orchids while supplies last. Enjoy nature’s live art AND support Arts Visalia in its nonprofit quest to educate, engage and enrich your community through the visual arts, when you purchase an orchid.

While checking out the First Friday art stops, be sure to take a trip along Main Street between Hall and Santa Fe Streets in Downtown Visalia to see the eye-catching Art on Fire hydrants. Painted with unique designs by local artists, the 25 hydrants brighten up our beautiful downtown area.

Visit ARTS VISALIA, 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 pm.

