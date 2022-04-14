Visit Visalia celebrates National Parks Week with Activities for Families

Visit Visalia is excited to celebrate National Parks Week April 16-24, 2022, in conjunction with the National Parks Service event held annually to highlight America’s treasures. This year the National Park Service wants visitors to “sPARK a Connection” with national parks and will highlight a different theme each day. Special events and activities are open to all visitors looking to learn more about the parks and the gateway city of Visalia.

Family-friendly activities will happen throughout the week and include:

Saturday, April 16: Visit the national parks for FREE . Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks will waive park entry fees as they kick-off National Parks Week.

. Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks will waive park entry fees as they kick-off National Parks Week. Wednesday, April 20: Visit Visalia will host a FREE event at the Sequoia Legacy Tree in Downtown Visalia. Guest speaker Krista Simonic from Sequoia Guides will talk about giant sequoia trees and the national parks in a fun and interactive presentation. All ages are welcome! https://www.visitvisalia.com/national-parks-week-2022

in Downtown Visalia. Guest speaker Krista Simonic from Sequoia Guides will talk about giant sequoia trees and the national parks in a fun and interactive presentation. All ages are welcome! https://www.visitvisalia.com/national-parks-week-2022 Saturday, April 23: On National Junior Ranger Day kids are encouraged to explore, learn, and protect their national parks and become an official Junior Ranger. Kids can bring their Junior Ranger Badge into the Visit Visalia office anytime until June 30 for a free congratulatory gift. https://www.nps.gov/kids/become-a-junior-ranger.htm

“We are so happy to help “sPARK connections” with our local national parks – Sequoia & Kings Canyon – and provide our visitors with fun activities and information about the National Parks.” said Nellie Freeborn, executive director of Visit Visalia.

Visalia is located in central California and known for having the famous Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks in its backyard. The city’s natural charm, welcoming locals and abundance of experiences are why this Central California city is much more than a gateway to the great outdoors. Along with great outdoor experiences and the arts, Visalia’s local food scene, from thriving food truck culture to fine dining, offers foodie lovers even more to explore. We look forward to greeting all travelers.

A full listing of Visit Visalia’s activities can be found on our website at https://www.visitvisalia.com/national-parks-week-2022.