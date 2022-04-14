Become a Tutor for the Tulare County Library Read to Succeed Literacy Program

Want to make a difference is someone’s life? Become a tutor at your local Tulare County Library Branch or online with Read to Succeed Adult Literacy. The Literacy center provides free online training and ongoing assistance to match each tutor with a learner to meet schedules and learning goals.

Look forward to helping a learner improve reading and writing skills, pronunciation, and expressing themselves. Tutors may assist with job skills including creating well-built resumes that aid in accomplishing your learner’s goals. Learners also need assistance with basic math and daily life skills.

In addition, tutors help learners to obtain a GED or High School Diploma, California Driver’s License written exams, and US Citizenship. This includes assistance when attending Career Online High School through scholarships provided by the California State Library.

A Learner Waits for You!

Read to Succeed receives funding as part of the California Library Literacy Services that helps adults who struggle with basic reading, writing, and other basics. Over 500 locations throughout California provide adult learners helped with thousands of trained volunteer tutors. As a result, these adults are voting for the first time, reading newspapers, reading aloud to their children and grandchildren, receiving promotions, and securing jobs.

Please contact the Library’s Read to Succeed Literacy Center at (559) 713-2745 or find out more information at www.tularecountylibrary.org/literacy-center and www.facebook.com/TulareCountyLiteracy.