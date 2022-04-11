Vote Keith Fagundes for Kings County DA

My name is John E. Dyer, and I had the pleasure of working for Keith Fagundes at the Kings County District Attorney’s Office. I came over from being a Child Support Enforcement Attorney and a Public Defender for Fresno County for the previous 10 years and 3 years, respectively.

I enjoyed my time working for the District Attorney’s Office in Kings County, and but for the commute from Clovis, I would still be employed there. The office ran smoothly, and all the staff was very easy to get along with.

Keith personally trained me in the computer programs and systems that are in use, and he outlined the mission statement of the department along with the expectations of the attorney group.

Questions in all forms were encouraged, and an open-door policy is in effect such that when assistance or mentoring is needed, one needn’t have reservations about seeking it. Weekly attorney group meetings are held wherein everyone’s comments and contributions are sought and valued.

When I had a case where strategic input was sought, Keith would share the matter with the attorney group to get their legal opinions such that the assistance provided was from multiple sources and with even more years of experience and different perspectives from which to learn. I really appreciated that as a new employee.

In all, it was a very supportive team-oriented atmosphere, and I really enjoyed my time working there. There were no egos to contend with, and that was refreshing after having dealt with such egos with different employers and entities over the years.

Any notion that the office is run in an autocratic fashion is simply not true.

John E. Dyer Esq.