My name is John E. Dyer, and I had the pleasure of working for Keith Fagundes at the Kings County District Attorney’s Office. I came over from being a Child Support Enforcement Attorney and a Public Defender for Fresno County for the previous 10 years and 3 years, respectively.
I enjoyed my time working for the District Attorney’s Office in Kings County, and but for the commute from Clovis, I would still be employed there. The office ran smoothly, and all the staff was very easy to get along with.
Keith personally trained me in the computer programs and systems that are in use, and he outlined the mission statement of the department along with the expectations of the attorney group.
Questions in all forms were encouraged, and an open-door policy is in effect such that when assistance or mentoring is needed, one needn’t have reservations about seeking it. Weekly attorney group meetings are held wherein everyone’s comments and contributions are sought and valued.
When I had a case where strategic input was sought, Keith would share the matter with the attorney group to get their legal opinions such that the assistance provided was from multiple sources and with even more years of experience and different perspectives from which to learn. I really appreciated that as a new employee.
In all, it was a very supportive team-oriented atmosphere, and I really enjoyed my time working there. There were no egos to contend with, and that was refreshing after having dealt with such egos with different employers and entities over the years.
Any notion that the office is run in an autocratic fashion is simply not true.
John E. Dyer Esq.
2 thoughts on “Vote Keith Fagundes for Kings County DA”
The reputation of Fagundes by those who truly know him know this “opinion” piece Is inaccurate. Fagundes will use this man to attempt to repair his image. The man from Clovis is attempting to do good but clearly does not know Fagundes’ history in Kings County. The long time persons in local law enforcement and justice know Fagundes as a poor leader, mean spirited, and vindictive. This man from Clovis clearly did not have a long period of time to observe Fagundes’ true nature. Read the lawsuit of Fagundes’ sexual harassment of his male chief investigator. Search the internet and read the actual complaint. Those accusations are all in line with the Fagundes’ many have observed. Fagundes has not been able to even convince long time local kings county Sherrif Robinson to support him for re-election. The Sherriff certainly has known Fagundes longer than the man from Clovis and seen Fagundes conduct. The sheriff supports Sarah Hacker.
The liberal sheriff certainly does support pro-choice candidate Hacker. Line law enforcement officers in the Hanford POA and CCPOA support and endorsed Fagundes. I think the 1000s of CCPOA members who live and work in Kings County (and aren’t politicians like the sheriff) know a little more than he does. Oh, and I too am a peace officer (now retired).