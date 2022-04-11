Stop Early Release For Violent Felons

A press release from Assembly Member Devon Mathis

California’s corrections department is trying to turn an “emergency” plan that slashed the time violent felons have to serve in prison into a permanent early release program. We need your help to make sure that these emergency regulations don’t become permanent!

In April 2021, the corrections department implemented emergency regulations that more than doubled the early release credits “violent” felons are eligible for. They can now earn up to 33% off their sentence, up from current law that only allows 15%. Early release credits for non-violent inmates more than triples – from 20% up to 66% off their sentence.

Under this early release program, career criminals are only serving a fraction of their time in prison and are being let out without being rehabilitated, posing an extreme risk to public safety.

Republicans have called on the Governor to end these overly generous early release credits. Californians deserve to live in safe communities.

To join me in opposing the expansion of early release, please email [email protected] or send a letter addressed to: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Regulation and Policy Management Branch (RPMB), P.O. Box 942883, Sacramento, CA 94283-0001. Written comments must be emailed or postmarked no later than April 13, 2022. All written comments must include the rule number, NCR 22-03, OAL Notice File No. Z2022-0215-10. The public comment period ends on April 13, 2022.

If you have any questions, please contact my district office at (559) 636-3440

