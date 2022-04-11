Community Input Sought for Tulare’s Next Police Chief Recruitment

A press release from the City of Tulare

Police Chief Wes Hensley has announced his retirement on June 3, 2022, culminating a long and distinguished career with the City spanning thirty-one years. The new Police Chief will be expected to address a number of opportunities and challenges that will require inspired leadership and collaboration.

Tulare Mayor Dennis Mederos and City Manager Marc Mondell have announced the recruitment process for the next Chief of Police and they want Community input. The public is encouraged to attend meetings to provide input about the most important qualities that Tulare’s next Police Chief should possess. Chief Hensley will also be on hand.

“Public input is crucial to selecting the best individual to lead the Department. We encourage the community to attend one of the upcoming community meetings and to share their thoughts on the characteristics, professional attributes, issues and challenges they feel are most important when selecting a new Chief,” states Mondell.

Community meetings will take place on the following dates:

Wednesday, April 13

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Claude Meitzenheimer Community Center

830 South Blackstone

Saturday, April 16

10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Senior Center

201 North F Street