Sierra View Foundation tees-up for 17th Annual Golf Classic

The Sierra View Foundation is busy planning for their spring golf tournament that is set for April 29, 2022 at River Island Country Club. They are excited about sharing all the components that make the tournament a fun experience and are pleased to announce that the Bank of the Sierra is the 17th Annual Sierra View Golf Classic Presenting Sponsor.

“We are grateful to those who support us in a big way and we’re looking forward to offering an all-around fun tournament that will generate funds for essential hospital equipment,” said Jackie Witzel, Sierra View Foundation Special Events Committee Chair. “The support we receive for the tournament allows us to host one of our most well-attended fundraising events that allow local community members from businesses and organizations to have a great time out on the course who also want to help strengthen our local healthcare. This event is about doing something enjoyable while supporting our local hospital and we’re looking forward to this year’s tournament.”

All proceeds for the 17th Annual Golf Classic will support the funding for portable workstations, also known as workstations on wheels. These are necessary to provide quick patient care within clinical units across the organization. For 20 of these stations, with portable computer services that allow medical professionals to have their supplies with them at all times and issue treatments immediately, will cost approximately $263,000. As Sierra View Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, contributions are tax deductible.

Businesses and local supporters can do their part in sponsoring a team or donating to the event. There are various sponsorship levels to choose from with different benefits. All detailed sponsorship information can be found by visiting sierra-view.com/golf. Members of the community who would like to participate in the tournament without sponsoring, individual and team registration is available by visiting the golf website page as well.

Another fun element of the tournament is the raffle! Donating to a good cause could cause a lucky winner to walk away with $1,000 with the purchase of tickets to the Pot of Gold Raffle. Each ticket is $10 and the winner will be chosen at the end of the golf tournament, but they do not need to be present to win. Traditional raffle prize tickets, photos of prizes and Pot of Gold Raffle tickets are available at sierra-view.com/golfraffle.

The foundation anticipates bringing people together who share a passion for golf and a commitment to raise awareness for Sierra View Medical Center and better the health of their fellow community members. For additional information or to register as a sponsor and or player for the event, visit sierra-view.com/golf or contact the tournament headquarters at 559-791-3922 or [email protected].