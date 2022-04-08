Porterville Breakfast Rotary to host Run For Life event in support of Sierra View

Returning after two years, the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club is encouraging everyone to lace up their shoes to walk, run and fundraise for their Annual ‘Run for Life’ event, taking place at Granite Hills High School on May 7, 2022, at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Sierra View Medical Center’s Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center. As with year’s past, the event will honor community members who are bravely battling or have lost their life to cancer. This year’s honorees are Rick Cooksey and Missy Wise.

“On behalf of the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club, we’re looking forward to offering the annual ‘Run for Life’ after a two year hiatus, due to the pandemic,” said Marty Lalanne, a local avid runner and Porterville Breakfast Rotary member who has played an immense role in coordinating the event for several years. “It’s a great feeling to get the community back together for a fun and active event that is supporting our community’s well-being, nearby cancer treatment, and those who have been impacted by cancer in some way or another.”

Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club is a long-time supporter of Sierra View and the Cancer Treatment Center. The ‘Run for Life’ event is a way to gather a local community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and participants who want to support the local cancer treatment and resources that are available locally in Porterville.

Proceeds from this event go directly to the Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center’s treatment support and outreach programs. With these funds, the Cancer Treatment Center is able to provide cancer support and education to those who seek treatment in Porterville. Funds will help in areas including: hosting cancer support groups, a survivor’s day celebration, breast cancer awareness event, equipment, health fairs and several community outreach projects along with the purchase of educational materials.

At this year’s event, as the runners and walkers cross the finish line, the fun will continue. Local yoga instructor, Elizabeth Dieterle, RYT will help participants flow right into a relaxing cool down. Refreshments and pancakes provided by the Porterville Runners Club, Stafford’s Chocolates and Eagle Feather Trading Post will be available to refuel runners and walkers as well. Music, inspirational words and special moments of reflection will fill the event from beginning to end, all while supporting a good cause and celebrating the lives of this year’s honorees.

This Year’s Honorees

Rick Cooksey was a Porterville Police Officer, committed to our community and public safety and Missy Wise, was a special needs educator with a deep love of family and the outdoors. Their full bios can be found by visiting, portervillerunforlife.com