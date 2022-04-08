Directors Message from the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

On April 1, Tulare County is launching its Microbusiness Covid Relief Fund program.

The program will provide $2,500 grants for Tulare County Microbusinesses Businesses significantly impacted by COVID-19. Businesses and who earn less than $50,000 in revenue are encouraged to apply.

The money can be spent on new equipment, working capital, local permits or fees, COVID-19 business debt and COVID-19 costs related to closures, restrictions, or interruptions

Documents needed are a photo ID such as a copy of your government-issued identification, (state, domestic, or foreign), proof of Microbusiness, current business license, state or local permit 2020 and a W-9 Tax Form

For more info or to apply online, visit tularecountyrelief.com or call Support Line 559 697-3 140. For assistance completing the required documents please call Gil Jaramillo, Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber at 559 734-6020.

