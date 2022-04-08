Community Resource Fair on Earth Day at Ledbetter Park

Tulare County Parks & Recreation, in partnership with Cutler-Orosi Unified School District, Family Healthcare Network, Tulare County Probation, Tulare County Library, Community Services Employment Training (CSET), and Starbucks invites the community to participate in the Community Resource Fair celebrating Earth Day at Ledbetter Park (45779 Road 128, Orosi, CA) on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5-7:00 p.m.

This event will feature informational booths, free food, prizes, entertainment from school students, Bailoterapia performances, and Radio Campesina, along with an Earth Day presentation and Tulare County Park’s announcement of projects planned through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“This Earth Day, please join us in our commitment to preserve, improve and protect our planet as we work towards a brighter, greener future,” stated Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chairman Eddie Valero.

Park improvements have been made possible by American Recovery and Reinvestment funding and include:

Arbor Renovations

New Picnic Tables

New BBQ Grills

Sports Park including: Baseball Diamond Soccer Field Lighting

