California Antique Equipment Show coming back bigger than ever

After a two-year hiatus, The California Antique Equipment Show™ is back and bigger than ever! For more than 30 years the event has focused solely on antique farm equipment and family entertainment. But after the success of the newly created Swap-O-Rama , a swap meet for vintage cars, motorcycles, parts, and automobilia, it made sense for both events to combine their efforts.

“We have two events that celebrate vintage equipment, engines, and engineering – it just makes sense to bring them together in one big event,” said Wally Roeben, International Agri-Center® Show Operations Manager. “We’ll have plenty to see and do, especially for families.”

A vintage tractor pull starts the weekend on Friday, April 22 at 3:00 p.m. The pull is free to the public and $20 per pull for competitors. The full show kicks off Saturday, April 23 at the International Agri-Center® show grounds in Tulare, CA. The event features antique tractors, trucks, engines, cars, the Rusty Roots flea market, daily parades, food, two swap meet sections, and more family-friendly activities throughout the weekend. Show hours on Saturday are 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday hours are 7:00 a.m. to Noon.

Tickets are available at the gate each day and are $10 per person, kids six and under are free.

Rusty Roots , a popular local flea market, returns to the show with more than 100 vendors inside the Corteva Agriscience Center. The show also features two outdoor swap meets – a general swap meet to the East of the Corteva building and Swap-O-Rama west of East Greenbelt.

Saturday will feature a steak dinner and music by Johnny Popper and the Implements. Social hour is at 5:00 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:00 p.m. in the Farm Credit Dairy Center. Tickets are $30 per person, call (559) 688-1030 to purchase.

The tractor parade starts rolling at 10:00 a.m. Saturday on Median Street; a second parade is set for Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

In addition to antique tractors, trucks, and engines, attendees can look forward to good old-fashioned family fun, including a Saturday antique auction, a Hay Bucking contest, pedal pulls, and tractor driving. Tickets are $10 per day and children under 6 get in free. For a full schedule of events and attractions, please visit www.antiquefarmshow.org